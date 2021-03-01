Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) vs. scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$33.00 million ($1.77) -4.17 Novo Nordisk A/S $18.30 billion 9.17 $5.84 billion $2.46 28.96

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than scPharmaceuticals. scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals N/A -44.04% -32.52% Novo Nordisk A/S 32.65% 71.46% 31.34%

Risk & Volatility

scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for scPharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Novo Nordisk A/S 2 5 3 0 2.10

scPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.12%. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given scPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe scPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats scPharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to incorporate SmartDose drug delivery system with Furoscix. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S also has collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson's diseases; Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia; Medtronic plc to develop integrated digital solutions for people with diabetes; and bluebird bio, Inc. to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases, as well as research collaboration and license agreement with Procyon Technologies LLC to develop an implantable cell encapsulation device to be used in a novel therapy for Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

