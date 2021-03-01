Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce ($1.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.76). Novavax posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($5.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $37.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novavax.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,271. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVAX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

