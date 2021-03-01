Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NOVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 229,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,279. The company has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

