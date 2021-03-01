Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.68. Novan shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $242.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

