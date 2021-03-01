Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.