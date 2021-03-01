Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:NWN opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

