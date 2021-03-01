Noir (NOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,168.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Noir has a total market cap of $615,752.94 and $1,168.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00291230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00084780 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,454,443 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.