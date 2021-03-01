Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $22.41 on Monday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.