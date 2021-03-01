Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

