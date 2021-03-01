NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

