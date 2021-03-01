Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $137.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

