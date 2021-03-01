Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXST opened at $137.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NXST. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

