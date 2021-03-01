NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 248,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,779. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 121,171 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

