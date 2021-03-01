NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.
Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 248,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,779. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.15.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
