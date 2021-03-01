Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $78.50 on Friday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

