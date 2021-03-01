New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 704,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

