New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,869 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

