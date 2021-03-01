New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,323,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.29 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

