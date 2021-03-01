New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Qurate Retail worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 473.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 152,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.42 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

