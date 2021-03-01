New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $71.80 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

