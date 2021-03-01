New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,127,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 212,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,225,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

