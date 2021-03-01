New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,755 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.42.

ALGT opened at $252.19 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

