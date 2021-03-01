Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 589,400 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589,400 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 7.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $110,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE:HASI traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

