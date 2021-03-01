Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 16,875 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $52.90.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

