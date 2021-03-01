Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 197,685 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 2.02% of Methode Electronics worth $28,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

