Neumark (NEU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,512.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neumark has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $3,512.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,068,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,550,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.