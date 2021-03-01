Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 3,775.0% in February

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, an increase of 3,775.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Netlist stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Netlist alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.