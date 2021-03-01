NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,658 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,405. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $264,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.