Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $551.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,092. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.