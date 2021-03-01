Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $549.70. 95,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,092. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

