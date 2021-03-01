NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

