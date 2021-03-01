NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

