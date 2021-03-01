Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.