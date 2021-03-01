NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.35 Million

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce sales of $63.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $302.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.10 million to $312.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $370.29 million to $386.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 1,160,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $472.38 million, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

