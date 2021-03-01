NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,883 shares of company stock worth $11,946,734. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,796,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

