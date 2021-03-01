Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 28th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 19,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Santander raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.