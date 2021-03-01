Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in February

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXFY remained flat at $$48.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. Natixis has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

