National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 30.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.