National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$4.00” Price Target for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB)

National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of SBB stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

