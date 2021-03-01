National Bank Financial Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$9.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.