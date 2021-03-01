National Bank Financial Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.