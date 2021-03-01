National Bank Financial Comments on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.58.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$44.28 on Monday. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,428.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,129.03%.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

