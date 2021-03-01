National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.