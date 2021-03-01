M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $167.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.54.

M&T Bank stock opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

