MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.73

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 4681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.