MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.73

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 4681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
Several analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
