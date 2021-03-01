MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.13 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.