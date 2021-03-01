Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Movado Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Movado Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

