Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

MRG.UN stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.33. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$10.73 and a twelve month high of C$20.89. The firm has a market cap of C$582.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,956 shares in the company, valued at C$8,504,940.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

