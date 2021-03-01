Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 515.6% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.7 days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

