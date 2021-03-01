Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

