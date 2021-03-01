Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. 163,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,419. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
