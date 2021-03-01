Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. 163,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,419. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.